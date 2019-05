15th Lok Sabha Elections Haryana: The 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana marked its yet another entry in the history of general elections of India. The BJP, which hardly used to come in front picture, except for 1999 elections when it swept the state along with INLD of Chautalas, emerged on top position because of Modi wave which placed the party in a safe zone with 7 seats out of 10.

16th Lok Sabha Elections Haryana: The 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana were different from its last two democratic exercises held in 2004 and 2009. The BJP, which had been a weak player in Haryana, except for 1999 elections when it swept the state along with INLD of Chautalas, emerged as a top contender. The party, riding on Modi wave, secured 7 seats out of 10. The BJP had contested along with Haryana Janhit Congress, which was merged into the Congress in April 2016 after 9 years of separation.

The INLD won 2 and the Congress was forced to just one. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s son Deepender did manage to retain his Rohtak seat, despite Congress’ poor performance in the State. In GT Road belt where the constituencies of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Sonipat are located, the saffron party won all seats. The two constituencies in south Haryana — Gurgaon and Faridabad — also went to the BJP.

Interestingly, BJP’s Rao Inderjeet Singh from Gurgaon seat, Om Prakash Dhankar from Rohtak, and Ramesh Kaushik from Sonepat had switched over to the saffron party from Congress just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It helped the BJP to ensure its victory.

The INLD, founded in 1996, was not too strong then due to the absence of party patriarch Om Prakash Chautala and Ajay Chautala, who were sentenced to 10-year jail in a teacher recruitment scam in 2013.

A total of 299 nominations of the candidates were filed. Out of which 267 belonged to male category including 227 from general and rest 40 are reserved category. A total of 32 women frilled for nomination including 27 from general category and 5 from SC category.

A total number of 1,60,97,233 electors were recorded, out of which, 87,16,547 were from male category and 73,80,686 belonged to female category. A total number of 1,15,01,251 voters turned up for the voting, including 63,50,299 male category and 51,42,918 were counted as females.

The voting percentage was 71.45 per cent. A number of 4,169 votes were rejected and a total number of 11460931 valid votes were counted.

In terms of polling numbers, the BJP got 34.7 votes. The vote share of the INLD in 2014 was 24.4, marginally more than the Congress.

From Ambala (BJP) Rattan Lal Kataria won with 3,40,074 votes, (BJP) Mahendra garh Dharambir won with 1,29,394 votes from Bhiwani, from Faridabad Krishan Pal with 4,66,873 (BJP), from Gurgaon Inderjit Singh Rao (BJP) won with 2,74,722, from Hisar Dushyant Chautala (INLD) with 31,847 votes From Karnal, Ashwini Kumar (BJP) won with 3,60,147 votes. From Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini won from BJP with 1,29,736 votes.

From Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda won (INC) won with 1,70,627 votes, from Sirsa Charanjeet Singh Rori (INLD) won 1,15,736 votes. From Sonipat, Ramesh Chander won (BJP) with 77,414 votes. Dushyant, who recently formed his own party, Jannayak Janata Party, was the youngest MP of 16th Lok Sabha.