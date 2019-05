16th Lok Sabha elections 2014 Kerala: Full winners list: The Congress won 8 seats while its allies Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) bagged two and Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) one each. Left Democratic Front (LDF), which won 4 seats last time, doubled its tally by winning 8 seats.

16th Lok Sabha elections 2014 Kerala: Full winners list: The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala were held for 20 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) maintained to win 12 seats out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress-led alliance failed to match the tally to that of 2009. The Congress won 8 seats while its allies Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) bagged two and Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) one each. Left Democratic Front (LDF), which won 4 seats last time, doubled its tally by winning 8 seats. The CPI(M) won 5 seats while its allies Communist Party of India (CPI) won 1 and Independents claim 2 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite its landslide victory in other states failed to claim a single state in Kerala. BJP leader O Rajagopal was defeated by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor by a margin of 15000 votes in Thiruvananthapuram. The result of Vatakara, Congress leader Mullapally Ramachandran registered a win against CPI(M) rival A N Shamseer, by a margin of over 3000 votes.

Prominent UDF losers include Congress leader P C Chacko, who was humbled by film actor Innocent at Chalakudy. In Palakkad, SJD supremo M P Veerendrakumar was defeated by CPI-M’s M B Rajesh by a margin of over 1 lakh votes. Meanwhile, CPI(M) suffered a jolt as the party’s candidate M A Baby lost to N K Premachandran of the RSP in Kollam by a margin of over 30 thousand votes.

Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was won by Congress candidate M I Shanavas by a margin of over 20 thousand votes against CPI (M) candidate Sathyan Mokeri.