16th Lok Sabha elections 2014 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: 2014 Lok Sabha elections proved the golden period for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The party under the leadership of late Jayalalitha scored its best-ever tally in the Lok Sabha by winning 37 seats out of 39. BJP and PMK won one Lok Sabha seat each. The ruling party AIADMK clocked a vote share of 44.2 per cent and the main opposition party DMK around 22.7 per cent. The other parties including BJP took 5 per cent, DMDK 4.7 per cent, Congress 4.5 per cent, MDMK 4 per cent, PMK 3.9 per cent, VCK 1.4 per cent.

The interesting about the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu was as 168,475 voters opted for `none of the above – NOTA` option, which was 1.4 per cent of votes polled.

The party’s leading figures like A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu and others trailed in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies against AIADMK rivals. In Nilgiris, former minister A Raja lost by a margin of 1.04 lakh votes against AIADMK candidate Gopalakrishnan C. Another senior DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran lost Central Chennai Lok Sabha segment against S R Vijayakumar by a margin of around 36 thousand votes.

