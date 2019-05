16th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: The 2014 Lok Sabha Elections held in Assam recorded 80% voters turnout which is one of the highest in the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 7 out of the total 14 seats while Indian National Congress (INC) and AIUDF won 3 seats each.

16th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: The 2014 Indian general election in Assam was conducted in three phases for 14 Lok Sabha seats. According to the data found in various websites, the prominent parties to participate in the 16th Lok Sabha Elections were Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and All Indian United Democratic Front (AIUDF), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) among some. In a rare scenario, the voters’ turnout in the 16th Lok Sabha elections in Assam was 80% which was one of the highest in India.

In the first phase of the polls in 2014 general elections in Assam people from Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur had cast their votes. The total voter turnout in the first phase was recorded to be 75%. In the second phase, Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District went to polls and the voter turnout was again 75%, whereas, in the third and last phase of the general elections in Assam, 70.6% voters turnout was recorded including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Guwahati, Mangaldoi and Nowgong districts in the state.

Meanwhile, Asom Gana Parishad, which is known to be a major state party founded by leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in the year 1985 did not win any seats.