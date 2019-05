16th Lok Sabha elections 2014 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: General Elections 2014 results, winners list: BJP and PDP swept 2014 Lok Sabha elections after defeating the Congress and NC in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP wrested two seats in Jammu, one in Ladakh while PDP secured three parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir. The turnout in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 49.72 per cent.

16th Lok Sabha elections 2014 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) swept 2014 Lok Sabha elections after defeating the Congress and National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP wrested two seats in Jammu, one in Ladakh while PDP secured three parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir. The turnout in Jammu and Kashmir was lowest in the country which stood at 49.72 per cent, the lowest in the country. The state consists of six Lok Sabha seats — Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Ladakh

Both the saffron party and PDP emerged victorious after riding on an anti-incumbency wave. The BJP’s victory in the Jammu region was a part of the nationwide win over Congress while PDP’s triumph could happen because of PDP wave and growing sentiment against NC.

Starting from Jammu, which used to be a stronghold of Congress till 2014, Jugal Kishore wrested the seat from Congress’ two-time parliamentarian and heavyweight Madan Lal Sharma. Union Miniter Jitendra Singh managed to stop senior Congres leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad from entering to Lok Sabha. His win was possible due to several reasons besides Modi wave. One of those reasons was Congress’ denial of ticket to its two-time parliamentarian Chaudhary Lal Singh, who later entered into the saffron party.

First time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP entered Ladakh by wresting a lone seat of the region. It was former Independent MP Thupstan Chhewang, who won Ladakh seat on the BJP ticket. He defeated Congress rival by a margin of just 36 votes.

In Kashmir, the 2009 infamous rape case of two Shopian sisters-in-law and killing of dozens of protesters in 2010 proved fatal for NC as they were ruling the state till 2014. PDP was voted after people were fed up with the alleged iron-fist rule of traditional NC.

The election was a major upset for the oldest regional party as its president and former Farooq Abdullah was defeated from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat by PDP’s Tariq Hameed Karra. After his victory, he was referred to the giant killer for wresting the seat from the three-time chief minister and sitting parliamentarian. PDP’s Muzaffar Hussain Baig also ended NC’s rule in Baramulla by defeating sitting MP Sharief Ud Din Shariq. Significantly, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti beat another sitting NC parliamentarian Mirza Afzal Beg.

Following the political developments in the state, Mehbooba vacated her seat and became the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Karra also resigned from the Lok Sabha over the policies of Centre and state government. The Election Commission could not conduct by-polls for Anantnag seat due to a volatile situation. But the polling was held in Srinagar which witnessed large scale violence.