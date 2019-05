16th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh were evident of the Modi-wave that took over the country five years back. While the victory was much-expected, the numbers did take other national and regional parties by surprise. It was recorded that even the anti-BJP voters including Muslims, Yadavs and Dalits had cast their votes to the BJP only.

16th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The 16th Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh sent ripples in the political spectrum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 71 of the 80 seats in the state without forming an alliance. After 17 long years, the BJP came into power in UP with a record-breaking victory. The party had come across such huge numbers back in 1998 where it won 58 seats, however, the win was credited to the formation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that included parties Samata Party (SP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Shiv Sena in addition to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). In 1998, BJP had got 36% of votes which increased to 42% of votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh were evident of the Modi-wave that took over the country five years back. While the victory was much-expected, the numbers did take other national and regional parties by surprise. It was recorded that even the anti-BJP voters including Muslims, Yadavs and Dalits had cast their votes to the BJP only.

Bahujan Samaj Party or the party that claims itself a Dalit party was unable to claim a single vote in the state. The only seats which were not scored by the BJP were Firozabad, Manipuri, Badaun, Rae Bareli, Kannauj, and Azamgarh.

The Congress, compared to the ruling party performed worst of all times. In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the vote share of Congress was 29% which decreased to approx 7% in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a decrease of 10.75%. Even aligned with two political parties, the RLD and the Mahan Dal, the Congress managed to get only 2 parliamentary seats. These seats were won by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively. Before 2014, the Congress was supposed to be the strongest political party of India.