India’s first Lok Sabha elections in 1951-52 saw Bihar elect a large number of Congress MPs to Parliament. Many of those elected would leave long shadows on both the country and the state with their political careers like Babu Jagjivan Ram and Lalit Narayan Mishra. In the first decade of Indian independence, the Congress was firmly in the saddle and the greater belief in democracy triumphed over the many quotidian problems in daily life. The elephant in the room, of course, was poverty. The other was that Bihar’s ethnic makeup was altered after Partition with a significant number of Muslims migrating to East Pakistan. The 1951 Census, also the first of its kind in free India, put the number at almost 7 lakh.

Bihar had 58 seats in the first Lok Sabha. Congress candidates won 45 of those seats. Unlike other parts of the country which returned 100 per cent Congress candidates, Bihar had some more parties which saw their debut in Parliament. They were the Jharkhand Party, a dream whose realisation came in 2002, with 2 MPs from Ranchi West and Chailbassa, the Socialist Party, which sent 2 MPs from Bhagalpur cum Purnea SC and Gaya North, and the Lok Sevak Sangh, which elected 2 MPs from Manbhum.

Statistics are considered a historian’s enemies but the poll statistics from the Elections Commission handbook on the first Lok Sabha election have a treasure trove of data. Would you know the voting percentage in Bihar for 1951 was 40.35 per cent? The state had 44 parliamentary constituencies but 55 seats. Confused? You will be because until the 1960s, we had 3 types of constituencies. There were constituencies which would send 1 member to the Lok Sabha, some seats sent 2 while a rare few sent 3 MPs. Bihar had 33 one-seat constituencies, 2 of which were ST constituencies, and 11 2-seat constituencies of which 7 were SC seats and 4 ST seats.

Bihar had a total electorate of 1.81 crore. Of this, 1.07 crore were in single-seat constituencies. There was a total of 198 contesting candidates in this election for 55 seats, and 67 forfeited their deposits.

List of candidates who won in Bihar (Source: Election Commission)