The 1951 general election or the 1st Lok Sabha was of great importance to the country it was the very first general election held in India after Independence. Based upon universal adult suffrage, these elections were an opportunity for anyone with 21 years or older in age to participate in the democratic process. However, out of the 173 million voters at that time, most were illiterate and poor, residing in rural areas, and thus were without any experience about elections. Organizing the first-ever elections in India was an arduous task and it took around four months: October 25, 1951, to February 21, 1952, to get over. Though the Indian National Congress was the largest political party in India at that time, the favourable atmosphere was created for opposition parties too to take part in the elections. The list of opposition parties included the Jansangh and the CPI.

There were 489 seats to be filled in the Lok Sabha, for which around 1,800 candidates contested. India’s first-ever election was held across 26 Indian states for 401 constituencies. The opposition comprised Dalit leader B.R. Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Ram Manohar Lohia, Acharya Kripalani, etc.

State-wise too there was Congress wave given it was the first general election and India attained freedom mainly with efforts of Congress leaders. In Madhya Pradesh, there were 54 parties contesting out of which 14 were the national parties and the remaining were the state and independent ones. MP had 1953571 overall voters out of which 36.08 had cast their votes. The Congress won in the state with 44.99 per cent votes polled in its favour, while the second highest votes were polled in Samajwadi Party’s favour i.e. 10.59 per cent. Congress won 27 of 29seats in the state while the remaining 2 were won by independent parties.

Prominent Congress candidates who won from MP included Panjabrao Shamrao Deshmukh from Amravati East, C.D. Goutam from Balaghat. One independent candidate who won was Muchaki Kosa from Bastar.

List of candidates who won in Madhya Pradesh (Source: Election Commission)