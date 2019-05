With India doing away with dual-member constituencies by statute in 1961, Bihar had 53 seats in the 3rd Lok Sabha election of 1962. Of the 53, 40 were general constituencies, 9 reserved for scheduled castes and 4 for scheduled tribes. Predictably, the Congress won the most seats; 39. The Praja Socialist Party won 2, the Jharkhand Party won 3, and the newcomer Swatantra Party won 7 seats and the CPI and Socialists won 1 seat each: the industrial hub of Jamshedpur and Saharsa, respectively.

Swatantra came into being in 1959 after Nehru’s rival C. Rajagopalachari threw in his towel with the former’s affinity to state control and Fabian socialism and attempted to chart a pro-capital economic worldview. The amalgam of the economic right and the Hindu right was yet to happen in the 15 years since Independence. But the Swatantra’s main aim was to snatch votes away from Communists, the avowed Public Enemy Number 1 of Rajagoplachari.

The Bihar vote share saw the Congress at 43.89 per cent followed by the newcomer Swatantra at 18.21 and the Praja Socialists at 12.69%. This shows a combined vote share of the main non-Congress group at 24.55 per cent, indicating a vast number of voters who were not satisfied with Nehru and his outlook on economy and industry. Of the 233 candidates who contested the elections, 108 forfeited their deposits. The voter turnout was about 45 per cent but there was higher voting by Scheduled Caste voters whose turnout was near 50%.

