The 3rd Lok Sabha Elections was special in a way that it gave the Congress party another term to serve the people of India. With the return of Congress party, the third term also marked return of Jawaharlal Nehru as Prime Minister. The Indo-China War also took place this year, which had dented India’s image, though it happened in the month of October, which was prior to the general elections. Congress’s stronghold in the country was beginning to change.

During his tenure as prime minister, Nehru launched many plans and policies for the country’s growth and development. In fact, there was no major opposition in the country except for a few regional parties. Some of the national parties were CPI, the Jan Sangh, Praja Socialist Party etc.

The Indian National Congress won for the third time during the 3rd Lok Sabha Elections with 361 seats out of 494 seats. The nationwide voter turnout was 55.4%. The CPI turned out to be the third most popular party and won 29 seats. The number of parties that contested in this election was 28.

State-wise too, Congress was winning with flying colours. There were six national parties out of 28 parties that had registered for the elections, the remaining were the state and independent parties. The overall voter turnout in the state was 44.79%. A total of 15874238 were the registered voters out of which 7109378 had cast their votes. Congress won 24 seats out of 36 in the state with 39.55 votes polled in its favour while Jana Sangh (JS) and PSP managed the second highest votes with three seats each voted in their favour.

