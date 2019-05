The proportion of reserved seats were rejigged in Bihar with 41 seats for general category, 7 for scheduled castes and 5 for scheduled tribes, totalling 53. In the first election after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru and the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Congress saw itself dropping to 34 seats under the leadership of Indira Gandhi. This election saw the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the progenitor of the BJP, contest 48 seats in the state but win just 1, Banka. Dismal though it may look, the Jana Sang scored a decent 11.05 per cent voteshare, third in the state after the Congress and the Samyukta Socialist Party, which came into being after a split among the Praja Socialists.

The Praja Socialists contested 32 seats and won 1 and the Samyukta Socialists contested 34 seats and won 7. The Samyukta Socialists were led by George Fernandes from 1969 to 1971 as their general secretary. Fernandes would play a larger role in the next decade and further, becoming one of the leaders of the anti-Congress nucleus, but the Praja Socialists and their splinter group got back together as the Socialist party in 1972.

Given that the 1967 election happened after the CPM-CPI split three years earlier over the Soviet line, the CPI alone contested in 17 seats and won 5 (including Patna and Begusarai) and the newly founded CPM won none. Independents won 4 seats in the state. The Jharkhand Kranti Dal won from Dhanbad.

List of Bihar Winners (Source: Election Commission)