The fourth general elections to the Lok Sabha had a radical impact on Indian politics. The Congress party had exhausted its mandate and there was large-scale disenchantment, especially with its top leaders, mainly because of corruption. At the same time, people felt frustrated because there was no other party which could replace Congress. There was, however, a great political awakening among the people. In 1967 the turnout of the eligible voters was, at 61.1 per cent, the highest witnessed so far.

To everyone’s surprise, this election saw the coming together of opposition, some of them in fact, formed anti-Congress fronts in some states. The election results were dramatic and Congress suffered a serious setback. Though it succeeded in retaining control of the Lok Sabha and won 284 out of 520 seats, its majority was drastically reduced from 228 in 1962 to 48. Congress also lost its majority in the assemblies of eight states i.e, Bihar, U.P., Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Orissa, Madras and Kerala. Jan Sangh emerged as the main opposition party in U.P., Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Swatantra in Orissa, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, SSP in Bihar, and the Communists in West Bengal and Kerala.

In MP there were 26 parties contesting, out of which, seven were the national parties. The national parties included Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), Communist Party of India, Indian National Congress among the prominent parties.

The remaining were the state and independent parties. Out of 18393340 registered voters, 9833743 had cast their votes resulting in 53.46% overall turn out in the state.

Out of 37 seats, Congress won 24 seats in the state, BJS won 10 seats, the remaining three were divided among regional and independent parties. The Congress had 40.78 votes polled in its favour while 9.31 per cent voted for the BJS.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)