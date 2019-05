Unlike the previous 4 Lok Sabha elections, the elections for the 5th Lok Sabha saw a plethora of parties contesting for the 53 seats in the state. The state had 24 parties contest for the Bihar seats apart from independents. Though this reflected the healthy state of democracy in Bihar, it didn’t create more than a blip for the Congress which was itself going through a crisis nation-wide. The split in the Congress after the nationalisation of banks by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had been the straw that broke the grand old party which had already been coming apart after Indira Gandhi took charge as prime minister. The Indian National Congress (Organisation) which contested 24 seats in Bihar could only win 3 seats despite a voteshare of 11.51%.

The Congress overran the party of its own rebels winning 39 of the 53 seats in Bihar. The Samyukta Socialists won just 2 of the 24 seats it contested in what was clearly a sign that the Congress had a vise-like grip in Bihar. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh also contested 28 seats but could win just 2 seats, Gaya SC and Katihar.

The effects of the 1971 election would reverberate nationwide when Indira Gandhi’s election from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh was set aside by the Allahabad High Court in 1975 over using state machinery for a party rally. But in Bihar, the students’ unrest would lead to the Bihar movement in 1974. Though birthed by the non-Congress parties’ students’ unions, the ABVP of the Jana Sangh had a stellar role in it. It also catapulted Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, Ram Vilas Paswan and several others into the national spotlight. With Jaya Prakash Narayan leading the movement and calling for Sampuran Kranti, the students uprising and the Emergency in 1975 brought together the disparate constituents which would make the Janata Party.

List of Bihar Winners (Source: Election Commission)