The 1971 general election was a combination of a factors like India-Pakistan war to freed Bangladesh, Indira’s Garibi Hatao campaign and a lot more. All these factors did play a major role in Indira Gandhi’s victory as the political atmosphere was heated up. Politically, the 1967-71 period saw a few unprecedented events, such as the split of the Congress Party into Congress-R (the ruling wing) and Congress-O (the organizational wing) over the issue of electing V. V. Giri as the president of India after the sudden demise of Zakir Hussain in 1969. The ruling wing was reduced to a minority of 228 seats out of 522.

The outcome of the 5th Lok Sabha (general) election was a huge win for the ruling Congress, with 362 seats out of 520 elected seats in the House. The ruling Congress had a gain of 134 seats and that was enough to gather the 2/3rd majority in the House. The party won with 43.7 per cent votes and formed the government. Morarji Desai was the leader of the NCO, while the NDF alliance won only 51 seats. In 1971 the voter turnout was 55.3 per cent. Here again, Indira Gandhi won the elections for the second time and became the prime minister.

State-wise too The Congress had voters in its favour as the party won with a massive number in the state of Madhya Pradesh. There were 36 parties who contested, out of which there were 8 national parties while the remaining were state parties. The overall voter turnout was 48 per cent. A total of 9397900 were registered out of which 19578837 had voted in the state.

The Indian National Congress had a whopping 43.68 % votes share followed by NCO which had managed 10.43 per cent votes. Out of 37 seats, the Congress was contesting on 36 seats, followed by BJS which was contesting on 28 seats. Congress won 21 seats with 45.60 % votes polled in its favour while the BJS won 11 seats and had 33.56 per cent votes polled in its favour.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)