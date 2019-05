The Emergency of 1975 was the only election issue for the Lok Sabha elections of 1977. The abuse of power by Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi, the jailing of political opponents, taking over the media and imposing vert strict censorship on it saw the campaign for restoration of democracy as the one and only plank for the opposition. The Bharatiya Lok Dal, Congress Organisation, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the Socialist Party came together to fight as the Janata alliance. The four parties contested on the Bharatiya Lok Dal symbol. For the first time ever in free India, the Congress was voted out and another political formation got to take the reins of power 30 years after Independence.

In Bihar, the Bharatiya Lok Dal won 52 of the 54 seats in the state with an overwhelming 64.98 per cent voteshare. The Congress didn’t win any seat despite contesting from all 54 constituencies but netted a 22.90 per cent voteshare. Fresh from the railway strike of May 1974 which brought the wheels of both locomotives and the economy to a standstill for almost 20 days, George Fernandes marked a remarkbale entry into the Lok Sabha from Muzaffarpur.

He was joined by Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had led the Patna University Students’ Union in the Bihar Movement of 1974, who won from Chapra, Ram Vilas Paswan who won from Hajipur SC and Karpoori Thakur, who won from Samastipur. Jagjivan Ram, a lifelong Congressman who split with the Congress after elections were announced in 1977, would also win as a Lok Dal candidate from Sasaram SC and become the defence minister in the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government.

The Janata Party experiment may have failed over the contradictions inherent in itself but gave India and Bihar its leaders, who strode across decades like giants and would return to undo and redo the Congress.

