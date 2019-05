The 6th Lok Sabha elections were held after the 1975 emergency had ended and it was for the first time that Congress had faced a massive defeat in the general elections. Emergency changed the political narrative of the country as it gave birth to new parties, new ideologies and an alternative that wasn’t the Congress, all of this for the first time. There was anti-incumbency throughout the country as people called emergency India’s worst phase and a draconian move. The emergency drew flak for Congress from politicians to people, corporates to press, everyone. This was the first time when the country had Congress on the backfoot badly. The party lost around 200 seats in the general elections. Both Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi lost from their respective constituencies. The new government led by Janata Party was formed and Morarji Desai was sworn in as the Prime Minister.

Among states as well, the political scenario was no different. In Madhya Pradesh, it was the Bhartiya Lok Dal (BLD) that had won nearly all seats with the Congress facing a devastating defeat as it managed barely a seat in the state and one other was won by an independent candidate. There were 34 parties contesting in the election out of which 5 were the national parties and the remaining were state parties. The overall voter turnout in MP was 54.92 per cent. There were a total of 22782932 voters of which 12512691 had cast their votes.

In MP, 37 seats were won by BLD while the remaining three were won by Congress, RPK and Independent each.

Congress vote share was 34.52 votes while the BLD had a massive 41.32 per cent votes polled in its favour, followed by CPM which had 4.29 per cent turn out and CPI which had 2.82 per cent turn out.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)