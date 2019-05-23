The Janata Party couldn’t last the full 5 year term, necessitating elections in 1980. Indira Gandhi strode back into power with 353 seats won by the Indian National Congress (I). Of these 353, 30 seats were from Bihar’s 54 seats. The Janata Party may have got wiped out in other parts of the country but Bihar was not going to hand a washout to the party given the importance of Janata to non-Congress politics of that time. The Janata Party won 8 seats and the Janata Party Secular of Charan Singh won 5 seats. A total 13 in 54, the Janata parties together had a higher voteshare than the Congress’s 36.44%: the Janata Party had 23.55% and the Janata Party Secular had 16.59% voteshare which totals just over 40.14%. The difference between the two Janatas would echo later when the Rashtriya Janata Dal would strive to keep the secular tag and the other pro-BJP wing will emerge as Samata Party and transform itself into the Janata Dal-United now led by Nitish Kumar.

George Fernandes won his re-election from Muzaffarpur, as did Ram Vilas Paswan from Hajipur SC; both were candidates of Charan Singh’s Janata Party Secular. Jagjivan Ram won from Sasaram SC as the Janata Party candidate. But the Congress had managed to bag 30 riding only on the popular perception that the Janata Party had failed.

The Congress returns in 1980 under Indira Gandhi will be built upon in 1984 but alas because Indira is no more. That sympathy wave victory apart, the Congress sank in Bihar after 1984 leading to the Janata Dal and its splinters ruling the state for 20 years from 1989.

