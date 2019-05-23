The seventh general election was smooth sailing for Congress as it managed a landslide victory in the country. It was a massive victory for the ruling Congress as it won 362 out of 520 seats in Parliament. It won with 43.7 per cent overall voter turnout. The 1980 general election was a result of the split in the preceding government, which was an amalgamation of socialists, nationalists. This was followed by withdrawal of Morarji Desai as the Prime Minister because his party lost trust vote in Parliament and now Chaudhary Charan Singh became the Prime Minister who had sworn in with the support of some partners of the Janata alliance. Congress had promised its support but backed out just two days before the government was scheduled to prove its majority in the house, hence Charan Singh had no option but resign. This called for fresh elections in 1980.

If 6th general election brought the Janata Party to the limelight, its internal factions and weaknesses took the victory baton away from it. Given the fluctuating dynamics of India politics since the 1975 emergency, the political narrative too was changing, the reliance on one government was diluting as the grand old party i.e, Congress had other political participants who were giving it a tough fight, not that it could topple the Congress but it was perhaps the beginning of it. With the emergence of alternate parties, the state-wise political scenario was also changing.

The year 1980 saw the coming back of Congress in Madhya Pradesh as out of 25186438 electors, 13058719 votes with a 51.85% overall turnout in the state.

There were 37 parties contesting in Madhya Pradesh for the general elections out of which 6 were the national parties i.e. Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Janata Party etc. The overall voter turnout in the state was 51.85 per cent with the Congress (Independent) winning 39 seats and Janata Party settling with 4 seats. The remaining 1 seat was won by an independent party.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)