The 1984 Lok Sabha elections were a sudden one given the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards following the 1984 Sikh riots. The polling in Assam and Punjab was postponed until 1985 due to the Sikh riots. The country received a major blow after the death of Indira Gandhi and certainly paved way for Congress’s landslide victory in the country.

The Indian National Congress won 414 seats out of 533 seats, followed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that won 30 seats thus becoming the second largest party. Interestingly, for the first time in electoral history, an opposition made it was onto the electoral demography that too a regional party. The limelight was now on Indira’s elder son Rajiv Gandhi who was till now a mere party supporter and hadn’t really launched himself into active politics.

Among states, Bihar too had Congress wave as the party managed a massive victory in the state. The overall voter turnout in the Bihar was 58.80.

– BJP: 6.92%

– CPI : 8.24

– CPM : 1.05

– INC : 51.84

– LKD: 13.72

The Indian National Congress was contesting on 54 seats out of which it won from 48 seats. The other parties had managed to win either 1 or zero seats and there was Congress wave in the state as well. Prominent Congress candidates who won included Doomar Lal Baitha from Araria, Bali Ram Bhagat from Arrah, Satyendra Narain Singh from Aurangabad, Chandra Bhanu Devi from Balia, Manorma Singh from Banka, Prakash Chandra from Barh, Krishna Sahni from Begusarai to name a few. The Lok Dal also bagged 1 seat with its candidate Vijay Kumar Mishra winning from Darbhanga while independent candidate Kali Prasad Pandey also bagged 1 seat from Gopalganj.

List of Bihar winners (Source: Election Commission)