The 1984 General Elections took place after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The country received a great blow after the death of Indira Gandhi and thus, people voted for the Congress and led it into winning a landslide victory. The INC won 414 seats out of a total of 533 seats. The TDP with 30 seats became the second largest party. It was for the first time that a regional party came into Opposition. Rajiv Gandhi became the new Prime Minister of India. The election did not take place in two states with rising rebellion in the two states because of which the polling was postponed till 1985.

Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh Congress candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath was also suspected to be involved in the 1984 riots but despite the suspicion, he won from his respective constituency, and not just Nath, but the entire state had Congress’s impact as the party won all 40 seats in the state.

The political wave was pro-Congress as Indira Gandhi’s assassination had turned to Congress’ advantage. For 40 seats, 25 were the General seats 6 were reserved for the Scheduled Castes while the remaining 9 seats were for Scheduled Tribes. There were a total of 28143638 voters out of whih 14220851 were male voters while 12922787 were female voters. The overall voter turn out in the state was 57.53 per cent. The Congress party had a clean sweep in the state as it won with candidates like Nandkishore Sharma from Balaghat, Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, Pratap Singh Baghel from Dhar, Madhavrao Jiwajirao Scindia from Gwalior to name a few.

The elections in Punjab and Assam, as mentioned above were delayed till 1985, with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) winning 7 seats, followed by Congress which managed 6 seats, despite Sikh outrage against the party in the state.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)