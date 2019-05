The ninth general election saw a new government taking reins as Congress suffered a setback as it lost the general election. No party gained a majority in the house. So it was after the coming together with various opposition parties, including the Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that a minority government under the National Front and V. P. Singh could be formed. In hindsight, the 1989 general election was a tough call for the Indian National Congress given its involvement in scams during the 1989 elections, which also dominated the political narrative.

State-wise too the Congress wave was rare to be seen. Like in the state of Bihar, the overall voter turn out was 60.24 per cent, and Janata Dal (JD) had the majority in the state. Given below is the percentage of valid votes polled in favour of the following parties:

BJP: 11.72

CPI : 7.93

CPM : 1.41

INC : 28.07

JD: 37.66

Janata Dal had contested on 38 seats out which it won from 32 which was the highest among political parties in the state. On the other hand, Congress party had contested on as many as 54 seats but managed to win from 4 seats only. BJP, on the contrary, won from 8 seats out of 24 it contested from. Prominent JD candidates who won were Sukdeo Paswan from Araria, Ram Naresh Singh from Aurangabad, Nitish Kumar from Barh, Lalu Prasad Yadav from Chapra., Chun Chun Prasad Yadav from Bhagalpur to name a few.

The Bofors scandal, rising terrorism in Punjab with special mention to Operation Blue Star in Amritsar, followed by Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the LTTE issue to name a few were the issues that had watered down Congress’s presence in the country as a result of which the Congress lost which was a huge setback for the grand old party. None of the parties managed majority as the Indian National Congress had 197 seats, while the National Front won 143 seats. The BJP by itself won 85 seats. The election saw Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress losing to opposition parties who came together under V. P. Singh.

List of Bihar candidates (Source: Election Commission)