The ninth general election saw a new government taking reins as Congress suffered a setback as it lost the general election. No party gained majority in the house. So it was after the coming together with various opposition parties, including the Left Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had joined hands o form a minority government under the National Front and V. P. Singh. However, the communists preferred to support the government from outside instead of being part of the government. In hindsight, the 1989 general election was a tough call for the Indian National Congress given the corruption and scandal centric political narrative that dominated the election 9th general election narrative.

The Bofors scandal, rising terrorism in Punjab with special mention to Operation Blue Star in Amritsar, followed by Indira Gandhi's assassination, the LTTE fiasco to name a few were the issues that had watered down Congress's presence in the country as a result of which the party lost. Though none of the parties managed majority as the Indian National Congress had 197 seats, while the National Front won 143 seats. The BJP by itself won 85 seats. The election saw Rajiv Gandhi defeated by the opposition parties who came together under V. P. Singh. This was the Ninth time a minority government was formed in the country. If one looks at the political scenario in-depth, it will be clear that state-wise too the situation was different.

As far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, the BJP managed the 27 seat number of seats, while the Congress party managed 8 seats. There certainly was anti-incumbency as Congress’s involvement in various scams paved way for less vote bank in the state. Key names from Congress who won from their respective constituencies include Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, Mohan Lal from Indian National Congress etc. While from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) there were a lot of them, some them included Vijaya Raje Scindia from Guna, Uma Bharati from Khajuraho etc. The state of Madhya Pradesh had 40 constituencies with 25 General constituencies, 6 Scheduled caste and 9 Schedules Tribes (ST). A total of 20368256 electors voted from the state with 55.21 per cent voter turn out that took place across the state in 43617 polling stations.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)