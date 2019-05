The 10th Lok Sabha elections took place in 1991 due to the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha within 16 months of formation. The elections were also called Mandal- Mandir because of Mandal Commission fallout and the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid cases. After the first phase of polling ended, former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated and since no party managed a majority, the Indian National Congress in alliance with other parties formed the government and PV Narasimha Rao became the Prime Minister. Nation-wide there was a swing away from the Congress(I) of 5.7 per cent in the first round of voting in May, which changed to a swing in favour of the Congress(I) of 1.6 per cent in the second round of voting in June and assassination was definitely a factor in increasing the Congress(I)’s vote percentage.

In Bihar, the voter turnout rose from 56 per cent in the first phase to 63 per cent in the second. The Bihar swing of 6 per cent against the Congress(I) in the first phase was converted to a swing in its favour of 1.8 per cent in the second phase. Both the Janata Dal and the BJP lost considerable votes to the Congress(I).

The overall voter turn out in Bihar was 60.35

JD 34.14%

BJP 15.95%

CPI 7.55%

CPM 1.41%

INC 23.67%

The Janata Dal had emerged victorious in Bihar and some its prominent faces were Sukdeo Paswan from Araria, Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav from Arrah, Mahendra Baitha from Bagaha, Ram Vilas Paswan from Rosera. Other parties’ candidates who won included BJP’s Ram Tahal Choudhary from Ranchi, Lalit Oraon from Lohardaga. From CPI, the winning candidates were Kamla Mishra Madhukara from Motihari, Bhuneshwar Prasad Mehta from Hazaribagh.

List of Bihar candidates (Source: Election Commission)