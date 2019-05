The 10th Lok Sabha elections took place in 1991 due to the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha within 16 months of formation. The elections were also called Mandal-Mandir because of Mandal Commission fallout and the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid cases. After the first phase of polling ended, former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated and since no party managed a majority, the Indian National Congress (INC) in alliance with other parties formed the government and PV Narasimha Rao became the Prime Minister.

If one looks at state-wise, in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party emerged victorious with 27 seats, followed by BJP that won 12 seats, and BSP 1 seat. The voter turnout in the state was 44.36 per cent. Some of BJP’s candidates who won from the state were Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, Ramakrishna Kusmaria from Samoh, Chandulal Chandrakar from Durg, Madhav Rao Scindia from Gwalior among the 27 candidates who from the state. While for the BJP that won 12 seats its prominent winners included Vijar Raje Scindia from Guna, Sumitra Mahajan from Indore, Rameshwar Patidar from Khargone etc. There were a total of 683 candidates contesting for 40 seats across 29 constituencies for which 16,726,540 electors voted

The 10th general elections saw participation in MP witnessed the participation of nine national parties including a good number of state parties that also made their presence felt. Out of 40 seats in the state, the constituencies were divided into general comprising 25 seats, followed by 9 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and then the remaining 6 seats for the Scheduled Caste. A total of 3,77,08,721 electors were there out of which 1,94,53,952 were male voters while 1,82,54,769 were the female ones.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)