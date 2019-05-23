In the 1996 general elections, Bihar was all engrossed in scams, especially then state chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s involvement in the fodder scam. The CBI asked for permission from the governor of Bihar A. R. Kidwai to prosecute the state chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a corruption case related to the purchase of fodder for the cattle (the Fodder Scam).

This was followed by state governor seeking resignation of Yadav. The United Front in fact outrightly asked for Lalu’s resignation which was sternly rejected by him. Prime Minister Gujral had also urged Yadav to step down without taking any action against his government. When Gujral transferred the CBI director Joginder Singh, who was investigating the case against Yadav, many saw it as an attempt on the part of Prime Minister to protect Yadav. Eventually, Yadav left Janata Dal formed his own Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on 3 July 1997. Out of 45 Janata Dal members of parliament, 17 left the party and supported Yadav.

The 11th General elections results were rather strange as the nation saw a hung parliament. With the Indian National Congress’s popularity decline in the country, parties were looking to forge alliances. The political instability resulted in as many as three Prime Ministers in the next two years. During the 1996 General Elections, it was the Congress party which was in power and Prime Minister was P.V Narasimha Rao, but he suffered major setbacks on grounds of scandals and corruption charges in the state. This was also the time when the coalition seemed like a feasible option to all the parties as all major political parties were trying to form coalitions with smaller and regional parties.

Overall voter turnout in Bihar was 59.45, while if goes party-wise the turn out was as follows along with the number of seats held by the given parties individually: 

  • BJP : 20.54, 18 seats
  • Congress: 12.99, 2 seats
  • CPI: 5.08
  • CPM: 0.4
  • JD: 31.88, 22 seats

Janata Dal (JD) managed victory in the state with some of its prominent leaders like Sukdeo Paswan continuing to win from their respective constituencies. Paswan was contesting from Araria. Other JD winners were Chandra Deo Prasad Verma from Arrah, Chunchun Prasad Yadav from Bhagalpur. From BJP the winners included Kameshwar Paswan from Nawada, Radha Mohan Singh from Motihari. The Indian National Congress had won from two seats only i.e. Rajmahal and Katihar.

List of Bihar winners (Source: Election Commission)

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes
1996 Bihar Araria (SC) Sukdeo Paswan JANATA DAL (JD) 48278
1996 Bihar Arrah Chandra Deo Prasad Verma JANATA DAL (JD) 41041
1996 Bihar Aurangabad Virendra Kumar Singh JANATA DAL (JD) 23032
1996 Bihar Bagaha (SC) Mahendra Baitha Samata Party (SAP) 56072
1996 Bihar Balia Shatrughan Prasad Singh Communist Party Of India (CPI) 88334
1996 Bihar Banka Giridhari Yadav JANATA DAL (JD) 14715
1996 Bihar Barh Nitish Kumar Samata Party (SAP) 64854
1996 Bihar Begusarai Ramendra Kumar Independent (IND) 25924
1996 Bihar Bettiah Madan Prasad Jaiswal BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 51489
1996 Bihar Bhagalpur Chunchun Prasad Yadav JANATA DAL (JD) 53137
1996 Bihar Bikramganj Kanti Singh JANATA DAL (JD) 2423
1996 Bihar Buxar Lal Muni Choubey BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 63764
1996 Bihar Chapra Rajiv Pratap Rudi BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 15496
1996 Bihar Chatra Dheerendra Agrawal BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 54370
1996 Bihar Darbhanga Md. Ali Ashraf Fatmi JANATA DAL (JD) 104021
1996 Bihar Dhanbad Rita Verma BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 22196
1996 Bihar Dumka (ST) Shibu Soren JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA (JMM) 5478
1996 Bihar Gaya (SC) Bhagwati Devi JANATA DAL (JD) 59623
1996 Bihar Giridih Ravindra Kumar Pandey BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 91663
1996 Bihar Godda Jagdambi Prasad Yadav BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 56185
1996 Bihar Gopalganj Lal Babu Pd. Yadav JANATA DAL (JD) 119496
1996 Bihar Hajipur (SC) Ram Bilash Paswan JANATA DAL (JD) 46231
1996 Bihar Hazaribagh Mahabir Lal Viswakarma BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 71251
1996 Bihar Jahanabad Ramashraya Prasad Singh Communist Party Of India (CPI) 95650
1996 Bihar Jamshedpur Bhardwaj Nitish Janardan BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 55137
1996 Bihar Jhanjharpur Devendra Prasad Yadav JANATA DAL (JD) 78149
1996 Bihar Katihar Tariq Anwar Indian National Congress (INC) 88286
1996 Bihar Khagaria Anil Kumar Yadav JANATA DAL (JD) 12377
1996 Bihar Khunti (ST) Kariya Munda BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 27672
1996 Bihar Kishanganj Taslimuddin JANATA DAL (JD) 164583
1996 Bihar Kodarma Ritlal Prasad Verma BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 46954
1996 Bihar Lohardaga (ST) Lalit Oraon BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 40569
1996 Bihar Madhepura Sharad Yadav JANATA DAL (JD) 237144
1996 Bihar Madhubani Chaturanan Mishra Communist Party Of India (CPI) 53980
1996 Bihar Maharajganj Ram Bahadur Singh Samata Party (SAP) 152854
1996 Bihar Monghyr Brahmanand Mandal Samata Party (SAP) 21146
1996 Bihar Motihari Radha Mohan Singh BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 127809
1996 Bihar Muzaffarpur Jai Narain Pd. Nishad JANATA DAL (JD) 80074
1996 Bihar Nalanda George Ferandes Samata Party (SAP) 167864
1996 Bihar Nawada (SC) Kameshwar Paswan BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 96914
1996 Bihar Palamu (SC) Braj Mohan Ram BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 54415
1996 Bihar Patna Ramkripal Yadav JANATA DAL (JD) 39467
1996 Bihar Purnea Rajesh Ranjan Samajwadi Party (SP) 316155
1996 Bihar Rajmahal (ST) Thomas Hansda Indian National Congress (INC) 143162
1996 Bihar Ranchi Ram Tahal Choudhary BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 39292
1996 Bihar Rosera (SC) Pitambar Paswan JANATA DAL (JD) 122931
1996 Bihar Saharsa Dinesh Chandera Yadav JANATA DAL (JD) 152445
1996 Bihar Samastipur Ajit Kumar Mehta JANATA DAL (JD) 141934
1996 Bihar Sasaram (SC) Muni Lal BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 53633
1996 Bihar Sheohar Anand Mohan Samata Party (SAP) 40637
1996 Bihar Singhbhum (ST) Chitrasen Sinku BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP) 11947
1996 Bihar Sitamarhi Nawal Kishore Rai JANATA DAL (JD) 82257
1996 Bihar Siwan M. Sahabuddin JANATA DAL (JD) 165243
1996 Bihar Vaishali Raghybansh Prasad Singh JANATA DAL (JD) 62683

For all the latest Lok Sabha Elections 2019 News, download NewsX App

 