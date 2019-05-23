In the 1996 general elections, Bihar was all engrossed in scams, especially then state chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s involvement in the fodder scam. The CBI asked for permission from the governor of Bihar A. R. Kidwai to prosecute the state chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a corruption case related to the purchase of fodder for the cattle (the Fodder Scam).

This was followed by state governor seeking resignation of Yadav. The United Front in fact outrightly asked for Lalu’s resignation which was sternly rejected by him. Prime Minister Gujral had also urged Yadav to step down without taking any action against his government. When Gujral transferred the CBI director Joginder Singh, who was investigating the case against Yadav, many saw it as an attempt on the part of Prime Minister to protect Yadav. Eventually, Yadav left Janata Dal formed his own Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on 3 July 1997. Out of 45 Janata Dal members of parliament, 17 left the party and supported Yadav.

The 11th General elections results were rather strange as the nation saw a hung parliament. With the Indian National Congress’s popularity decline in the country, parties were looking to forge alliances. The political instability resulted in as many as three Prime Ministers in the next two years. During the 1996 General Elections, it was the Congress party which was in power and Prime Minister was P.V Narasimha Rao, but he suffered major setbacks on grounds of scandals and corruption charges in the state. This was also the time when the coalition seemed like a feasible option to all the parties as all major political parties were trying to form coalitions with smaller and regional parties.

Overall voter turnout in Bihar was 59.45, while if goes party-wise the turn out was as follows along with the number of seats held by the given parties individually:

BJP : 20.54, 18 seats

Congress: 12.99, 2 seats

CPI: 5.08

CPM: 0.4

JD: 31.88, 22 seats

Janata Dal (JD) managed victory in the state with some of its prominent leaders like Sukdeo Paswan continuing to win from their respective constituencies. Paswan was contesting from Araria. Other JD winners were Chandra Deo Prasad Verma from Arrah, Chunchun Prasad Yadav from Bhagalpur. From BJP the winners included Kameshwar Paswan from Nawada, Radha Mohan Singh from Motihari. The Indian National Congress had won from two seats only i.e. Rajmahal and Katihar.



List of Bihar winners (Source: Election Commission)