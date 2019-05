The 11th General elections results were one of its kind as the nation saw a hung parliament. With the Indian National Congress’s (INC) popularity declining in the country, the political dynamics were now shifting to the alliance system in the country as the mainstream party also felt the need to forge an alliance. The political instability resulted in as many as three Prime Ministers in the next two years. During the 1996 General Elections, it was the Congress party which was in power and Prime Minister was P.V Narasimha Rao, but he suffered a major setback on grounds of scandals and corruption charges in the state.

This was also the time when the coalition seemed like a feasible option to all the parties as all major political parties were trying to form coalitions with smaller and regional parties. The result as expected saw no single party in majority in the Center. But one party that managed the maximum number of seats was BJP as it won 161 seats, followed by its allies Samata Party, Shiv Sena and Haryana Vikas Party winning 26 seats collectively taking the number of seats t0 187. The Indian National Congress stood second.

State-wise, in Madhya Pradesh the Congress party suffered a major blow as it managed only 8 seats, while the BJP won 27 seats. For the 40 seats in the state, overall voter turnout was 54.06 per cent with the BJP winning majority of them. The Congress managed 31.02% vote share while the BJP had 41.32 per cent vote polled in its favour.

Some of BJP’s candidates who won were Mahendra Karma from Bastar, Ram Lakhan Singh from Bhind, Sumitra Mahajan from Indore, Shivraj Singh from Vidisha to name a few. While from the Congress, the winners included Alka Kamalnath from Chhindwara, Khelsai Singh from Surguja.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)