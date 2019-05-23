The 12th Lok Sabha elections took place after the government elected in 1996 collapsed. It was only two years since the formation of government in 1996 that another election took place in 1998. The political scenario was unstable and resulted in another election. Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister in 1998. Also, it’s being said that the withdrawal of AIADMK greatly influenced the elections of 1998.

The political scenario was not very different from that of the 1996 elections as it not only confused voters when it came to choosing a suitable representative but also led to rush among political parties. As a result, it was BJP that secured the majority with the support of its allies. The party formed the government at the Centre, but that also didn’t last for too long. This was the third consecutive Lok Sabha like the 10th Lok Sabha and 11th Lok Sabha that did not provide the country with a stable government.

If one goes state-wise, Bihar’s voter turnout was 64.60 with the RJD securing the maximum number of votes., followed by BJP. Amid incidents of violence reported in the state, the Election Commission (EC) had declared the poll held in the Patna Parliamentary as null and void and had announced repolling in the constituency. Repolling was held on March 30, 1998

Vote share of each party is as follows: