The 1999 general election in Bihar registered 61.48 per cent voter turn out. The 13th Lok Sabha election in Bihar resulted in major setback for the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) settling with a mere 7 seats while the BJP won in the state with 23 seats, followed by Janata Dal (United) that won 18 seats, while the Indian National Congress managed to win only 4 seats, the least number of seats by a national party in the state. The elections were had its won significance given the involvement of Bihar politicians especially RLD leaders in scams such as fodder scam etc.

BJP created history as it managed a record winning streak with 22 seats, the highest ever by any party in the state. Its alliance partner JD-U also played a significant role as it won in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) bastions taking its tally to 18, seven more than what it won last time. The BJP-JD-U combine bagged 40 seats of the declared 50 – 80 per cent, while the remaining 10 seats were shared by the RJD and Congress.

For the 54 seats in the state, 41 was reserved for General, 8 for SC and 5 for ST. A total of 58788098 electors were there, out of which 27627286 were women voters and 31160812 male voters. A total of 36143272 voters cast their votes in Bihar. BJP was contesting on 29 seats in Bihar out of which it won from 23 seats. BSP, on the other hand, was contesting on 30 seats and won from none. The Congress party was contesting on 16 seats out of which it won from 4 seats in the state. It was Janata Dal (United) that bagged the second highest votes after BJP as it won 18 seats out of 23.

While the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was contesting on 36 seats, out of which it managed to win from 7 seats, third highest in the state.

Valid votes polled for each party:

BJP: 23.01

RJD: 28.29

Congress: 8.81

CPI: 2.69

CPM: 0.98

JD(S): 0.14

JD(U): 20.77

