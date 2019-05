The 13th Lok Sabha elections were more about the political instability as the National Democratic Alliance had entered the mainstream politics with the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of the country for the second time, previously in 1996.

In 1999, it was the BJP-led NDA that won maximum seats as it managed 298 seats contrary to Congress that managed 136 seats even after the support of its allies. The Left Front coalition had 43 seats while regional parties and independents managed 67 seats altogether.

In Madhya Pradesh, the political scenario was no different. The BJP wave was evident from the 46.58% votes that were cast in BJP’s favour as opposed to Congress’s 43.91% votes share. The BJP won 29 of the 40 seats while the remaining 11 were won by the Congress party. voter turnCongress candidates who won from MP include Madhavrao Scindia from Guna, Satyavrat Chaturvedi from Khajuraho, sunder Lal Tiwari from Rewa, Khel Sai Singh from Surguja, Charandas Mahant from Janjgir, Shyama Charan Shukla from Mahasamund, Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, Laxman Singh from Rajgarhm, Tarachand Patel from Khargone, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi from Dhar, Kantilala Bhuriya from Jhabua.

While the BJP’s list is a tad too long but the prominent ones who won include Ashok Chhaviram Argal from Morena, Ramlakhan Singh from Bhind, Virendra Kumar Kumar from Sagar and many more. The overall voter turnout was 54.88 per cent from MP.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)