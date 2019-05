1st Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi: Detailed information about 1951-52 first Lok Sabha election in Delhi, Delhi Lok Sabha election Winners list 1951-52, when elections were held for the first time and who were the winners in 1951-52 Delhi Lok Sabha election.

1st Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi- 1951-52: New Delhi, the national capital has always been a centre for Indian politics. It is a union territory having 7 Lok Sabha seats. However, the picture was different in 1951-52 when the country witnessed the first Lok Sabha (Lower house) election. Voting in India was held for the very first time from October 25, 1951, to February 21, 1952. At that time New Delhi had 3 Lok Sabha seats— Delhi City, New Delhi and Outer Delhi parliamentary constituencies. Out of 3, Congress had won 2 and 1 was bagged by Kisan Majdoor Praja Party (KMPP). Congress’ Radha Raman from Delhi City had won by a margin of 23341 votes and C. Krisnan Nair from Outer Delhi had bagged his seat by 13479 vote margin.

While the third one, New Delhi constituency seat, was secured by KMPP candidate Suchetia Kripalani and the winning vote margin was 7671. Congress stalwart and freedom fighter Chaudhary Brahm Prakash was elected as the first CM of Delhi. He was in office from 17 March 1952 to 12 February 1955. Later, Gurmukh Nihal Singh had taken over as the Chief Minister and he was in office from 12 February 1955 to 1 November 1956. Shortly after his term ended, the office of Chief Minister of Delhi was abolished for 37 years until December 1993.

In the first elections of independent India, 1849 candidates contested on 489 Lok Sabha seats. According to the data, out of an overall population of 360 million, approximately 173 million people had cast their vote in the first ever election. The voter turnout was 45.7%. As result, Congress had registered a landslide victory in the first Lok Sabha election winning 364 out of 489 Lok Sabha seats. The party had got 45% vote share of the total votes.

With a huge mandate and support of Members of Parliament, Jawahar Lal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India. Pandit Nehru had taken the oath in presence of Lord Mountbatten and other revolutionary freedom fighters and leaders. He has a 15-member cabinet and was in office till May 27, 1964.

Delhi has served as a capital to various kingdoms and empires. The union territory is spread over 14,500 sq/km area and been captured, ransacked and rebuilt several times.

For the 17th Lok Sabha polling was held on May 12 and the counting of votes will be held on May 23, 2019.