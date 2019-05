1st Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The first-ever election in India were held from October 25, 1951, to February 21, 1952. During the first election, Uttar Pradesh had 86 constituencies and a total of 364 candidates pitted against each other in the Lok Sabha polls in 1951-52. A total of 3.17 crore voters were registered to vote in the first general elections.

1st Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The first-ever election in India were held from October 25, 1951, to February 21, 1952. During the first election, Uttar Pradesh had 86 constituencies and a total of 364 candidates pitted against each other in the Lok Sabha polls in 1951-52. A total of 3.17 crore voters were registered to vote in the first general elections from Uttar Pradesh. Pandit Nehru contested from the Allahabad and Jaunpur constituency of the Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress swept 81 seats in the contest while the Socialist Party won 2, All India Hindu Mahasabha 1 and Independent candidates won two Lok Sabha seats in the contest. The Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh failed to open its account during the first Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 52.99 per cent votes were cast to the Congress while 12.94 per cent to the Socialist Party. The Bharatiya Jan Sangh got 7.29 vote per cent while the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party won 4.90 per cent. In the general elections of 1951-52, Congress got a full majority in the country and under the leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, there was a government in the centre.

The first-ever polls were conducted in 68 phases and a total of 196,084 polling booths were set up, of which 27,527 booths were reserved for women. The voter turnout was recorded at 45.7%.

Uttar Pradesh has always been one of the key constituencies across the country. The state has given the first prime minister to the country in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and still holds an important place in the politics of India.