In the 14th Lok Sabha elections, the overall voter turnout in Bihar was 58.02 per cent. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was able to assemble a broad coalition of anti-NDA parties. It included RJD, Congress, Lok Janshakti, NCP and CPI(M). Congress was sceptical of the coalition since the party was only allotted four seats by Lalu. The other coalition partners argued that four seats actually reflected the decreasing strength of Congress in the state. Lok Janshakti, a party with strong support amongst Dalit communities, was allotted eight seats. NCP and CPI(M) were allotted one seat each. RJD itself contested 26 seats.

The result was an overwhelming victory for the Laloo-led coalition. It won 29 seats. The rest went to the BJP-JD(U) combine. BSP contested all 40 seats and SP 32 on their own, unsuccessfully. Lok Janshakti held sway over Dalit votes and RJD over Yadav votes, thus making it impossible for the Uttar Pradesh-based caste parties to make a breakthrough in the state.

Two large non-NDA parties in the state, CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation, did not join the Laloo-led front but contested individually. CPI(ML)L contested 21 seats and CPI six. The NDA front consisted of BJP and JD(U). The alliance was threatened at several points, over disagreements on seat-sharing formulas. In the end, JD(U) contested 24 seats and BJP 16. Bihar had 40 seats for which 33 were allotted for the general category and 7 for the Scheduled Caste. There were a total of 50559672 electors out which 27053408 were male and 23506264 were female voters. The overall voter turnout in numbers was 29332306.



List of Bihar winners (Source: Election Commission)