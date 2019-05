The 14th Lok Sabha election i.e. 2004 elections took place in four phases which also resulted in Congress’s return to power. With a comfortable majority, Congress managed 335 out of 543 seats. Surprisingly, former Finance Minister Manmohan Singh sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the first time given that everyone was expecting Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s candidature for Prime Minister. This election was more neck-to-neck since was no third front and it was largely BJP and allies and Congress plus allies that were facing each other. The election campaign was mainly based on economic growth and jobs.

The results were surprising as everyone expected that BJP would retain power, but it was the Indian National Congress (INC)-led UPA that won the majority of seats. The voter turnout was a whopping 370 million people, who voted for Congress. The party with most seats was Congress-led UPA (218 seats), while the Left front had 59 seats, and the Samajwadi Party had 36.

If one goes state-wise, BJP performed well in Madhya Pradesh as it managed 25 out of 29 seats while the Congress settled with the remaining seats in the state. Prominent BJP leaders who won from the state included Ashok Chhaviram Argal from Morena, Ramlakhan Singh from Bhind, Chandrabhan bhaiya from Khajuraho, Shivraj Singh from Vidisha, Sumitra Mahajan from Indore. As far as the Congress is concerned, Ramsevak Singh (Babuji) won from Gwalior, Jyotiraditya Scindia won from Guna, Kamalnath from Chhindwara, Kantilala Bhuria from Jhabua. The voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh was 48.09 per cent.



List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)