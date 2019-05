In the 15th Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Janata Dal (United) in Bihar had agreed upon seat sharing in the state as they settled with 25:15 seat arrangement with the national party taking 25 and JD (U) settling with 15 seats. The election took place in four phases with 44.47 per cent overall voter turn out.

There were twenty-nine winning candidates who got less than 30% of votes polled. State-wise, Bihar, for example, had five such winners. RJD won Buxar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar getting 21.27% of total votes polled for its candidate, which was the lowest percentage of votes bagged by any winner. Nawada, another Lok Sabha seat from Bihar had the winner getting 22.46% of votes polled. Moving to the neighbouring state Jharkhand, Chatra had a winning candidate with 22.86% votes, Godda with 23.76% votes and Kodarma with 25.55% votes.

The 2009 Lok Sabha elections were exceptional because the voter turnout in this general election was a historic one as more than 50 per cent of the population voted. About 58 per cent of the people voted in this Lok Sabha election. With a comfortable majority, Congress returned to power, thus came UPA 2 and re-election of Dr Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister for a second term. Though Congress-led UPA returned to power in the 2009 general elections, however, in Madhya Pradesh, it was BJP which had performed better as it won 16 out of 29 constituencies in the 29-seat state. The Congress was second with 12 seats while BSP also managed 1 seat. Out of 543 seats, the Congress-led UPA won 322, though the number was less than the 335 seats from the 2004 General elections.

List of Bihar winners (Source: Election Commission)