The 15th Lok Sabha elections were exceptional because the voter turnout in this general election was a historic one as more than 50 per cent of the population voted. About 58 per cent of the people cast their votes. With a comfortable majority, Congress returned to power, thus came UPA 2 and election of Dr Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister for a second term.

Though Congress-led UPA returned to power in the 2009 general elections, however, in Madhya Pradesh, it was BJP which had performed better as it won 16 out of 29 constituencies in the 29-seat state. The Congress was second with 12 seats while BSP also managed 1 seat. Out of 543 seats, the Congress-led UPA won 322, though the number was less than the 335 seats from the 2004 General elections.

BJP Prominent leaders who managed to win the 2014 elections included Narendra Singh Tomar who contested as well as won from Morena for the first time, Yashodhara Raje Scindia from Gwalior, Sushma Swaraj won from Vidisha, Sumitra Mahajan won from Indore. Congress leaders who emerged victorious included Jyotiraditya Scindia won from Guna, Uday Pratap Singh from Hoshangabad, Guddu Premchand from Ujjain, Deoraj Singh Patel from Rewa, Kamalnath won from Chhindwara.

For 29 constituencies the voter turn out was 51.17 per cent. The victory of the Congress-led UPA government was mainly because of caste-based identity politics or regional politics, focus on good governance and BJP’s limitation. The vote-splitting by the Third Front also played in Congress’s advantage. Though Congress did not win many seats in states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar it gained in other states such as Punjab. Congress managed a vote share of 28.52 per cent while the BJP settled with 18.82 per cent.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)