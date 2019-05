Here is the complete list of winners from Bihar for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Narendra-Modi wave in 2014 scored a massive victory for the BJP-LJP-RLSP in Bihar that collectively won 31 Lok Sabha seats out of 40. The 16th general election was crucial in the state as the political narrative in the state had shifted from development to caste equations. The year also witnessed a twist in Bihar politics because of the unprecedented split of JDU from the BJP-led NDA after their alliance of 17 years.

The NDA, however, got a timely LJP boost before the beginning of elections. The RJD-Congress-NCP, on the other hand, won 7 seats. NDA’s former ally JD (U) managed to bag only 2 seats. In a surprising victory for the BJP, its candidate Chhedi Paswan won from the Sasaram (SC) seat against Congress’s Meira Kumar. In Patna Sahib, veteran actor and BJP representative Shatrughan Sinha won from Patna Sahib constituency against Congress candidate and Bhojpuri actor Kunal Singh.

Interestingly, in chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Nalanda constituency, JD(U)’s Kaushlendra Kumar won against Satyanand Sharma of LJP. Buxar too witnessed a surge in the BJP’s vote share, party leader Ashwani Kumar Choubey defeated RJD’s, Jaagadanand Singh.

The overall voter turnout in the state was 56.26. The BJP toppled other parties with 29.86% votes polled in its favour, followed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which had 20.46 votes polled in its favour. Janata Dal (United) had 16.04 per cent valid votes polled in its favour while the Indian National Congress (INC) had to be satisfied with 8.56 per cent valid votes.

A total of 35304368 votes were polled in the state out of 63800160 electors. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 22 seats in the seats. It was BJP that secured a majority in the state followed by Lok Jan Shakti Party that managed 6 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), on the other hand, could manage only 2 seats.

List of Bihar winners (Source: Election Commission)