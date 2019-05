The Narendra Modi wave certainly paved way for BJP as it managed to overthrow the Congress party which had been ruling the country for the last two general elections i.e, 2004-2009, 2009-2014. In Madhya Pradesh, the then chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s victory in the state. Prominent leaders who managed to win the 2014 elections included former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s nephew Anoop Mishra from Morena, MP BJP President Narendra Singh Tomar from Gwalior, Sushma Swaraj from Vidisha who won for the second term by a huge margin of 4,10,698 votes. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan won from Indore for her eighth consecutive term by a record margin of 4,66,901 votes. Sushma Swaraj, this time has withdrawn from elections and the party has fielded Narendra Singh Tomar from the constituency. Tomar, in 2014 had contested as well as won from Gwalior.

The BJP managed a vote share of 54 per cent while Congress secured 34.9 per cent, though there was Aam Aadmi party as well that fielded candidates in all the constituencies but failed to win even a single seat. It managed a 1.2 per cent vote share in the state.

The Congress tasted victory from just two constituencies, thanks to Kamal Nath and Jyoraditya Scindia who won from Chhindwara and Guna respectively. Anti-incumbency certainly helped the BJP to capitalize on vote bank as it thrashed the Congress party by winning 27 out of 29 seats. The voter turnout was 61.61 for 29 seats.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won a sweeping victory, taking 336 seats out of 543 seats. The BJP won 31.0% votes while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress (INC), won 59 seats, 44 seats i.e, 8.1 per cent were won by the Congress.

List of Madhya Pradesh winners (Source: Election Commission)