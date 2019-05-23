2nd Lok Sabha elections 1957 Rajasthan: The prominent candidates who won 1967 elections include Mukat Behari Lal from Ajmer, Shobha Ram from Alwar, Bhogji from Banswara, H. H. Raghunath Singh from Barmer, Raj Bahadur from Bharatpur, Ramesh Chandra from Bhilwara, Karni Singh from Bikaner, Somani Gajadhar Hazari Lal from Dausa and Murarka Radhey Shyam Ram Kumar from Jhunjhunu.

2nd Lok Sabha elections 1957 Rajasthan: The polls for electing parliamentarians for second Lok Sabha in Rajasthan were conducted in 1957. According to data found on the Election Commission’ s website, 18 constituencies out of 22 went to polls that witnessed a turnout of 39.04 per cent. Congress was declared a winner from 15 seats while others got hold of three constituencies.

In 1957, the desert state had a total of 87,45,726 voters with 55,82,979 male and 31,62,747 female voters. There were 60 candidates fighting the polls from 18 parliamentary segments among which 32 lost their deposits.

The prominent candidates who won 1967 elections include Mukat Behari Lal from Ajmer, Shobha Ram from Alwar, Bhogji from Banswara, H. H. Raghunath Singh from Barmer, Raj Bahadur from Bharatpur, Ramesh Chandra from Bhilwara, Karni Singh from Bikaner, Somani Gajadhar Hazari Lal from Dausa and Murarka Radhey Shyam Ram Kumar from Jhunjhunu.

At the national level, Congress under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru retained the power second term in power, winning 371 out of the 494 seats. Nehru was sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term. The Communist Party of India stood at second winning around 27 seats. There was not an opposition to the Congress which had played an important role in the freedom struggle of the country.

Currently, Rajasthan sends 25 lawmakers to the parliament after every five years like other states and plays an important role in government formation at the Centre. In terms of a number of seats, the desert state stays at number 9 with Andhra Pradesh as both the states have 25 parliamentary seats. The 25 seats in Rajasthan are divided into categories: four SC’s, three ST’s and rest General.