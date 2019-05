2nd Lok Sabha Election,1957

In 1957, there were total 35 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in which INC won in 29 seats. whereas 2 seats won by CPI(Anantpur and Narsapur), PDF and independent candidates each. Congress’s M Ananthasayanam Ayyangar won by the highest margin of 83460 votes from Chittoor constituency. T. Nagi Reddy from Anantapur and Uddaraju Ramam from Narsapur are the two candidates who won contesting for CPI. Vittal Rao from Khammam and D. Venkateswara Rao from Nalgonda are two candidates won for Peoples Democratic Front(PDF).

Independent Pushpati Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju from Visakhapatnam won by a huge margin of 61115 votes. There was a total of 112 candidates contested in 1957 Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh. An average of 3 candidates contested from every constituency. In Andhra Pradesh, 183 candidates filed the nomination for their candidature, in which 67 nominations had been rejected and a total number of 116 candidates contested in the election. In 35 seats Congress got 51.47% votes, whereas CPI occupied the second position in terms of the vote sharing, they got 12.01% of votes while contesting in only 11 seats. Independent candidates vote share was 19.26%. When it comes to the women candidates, 4 women candidates ran in the election in Andhra Pradesh, where 3 of them got elected as well. Golugonda constituency had the highest number of candidates(10) in Andhra Pradesh. Missoula Suryanarayana Murthy from Indian National Congress won the contest in Golugonda. Kakinada Loksabha Constituency had the highest number of electors in the whole state(903182). Khammam Loksabha Constituency had the highest poll percentage(63.97%). Indian National Congress had the most impressive performance in the state in 1957 as they had a stronger structure and convincing comparing to others. CPI also performed well in the state, while some Independent candidates were able to collect a minimum amount of vote share from the powerful INC and won in 2 seats as well.