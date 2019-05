2nd Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1957 results, winners list: Congress in 1957 general elections once again retained its success like the Lok Sabha elections in 1951. In Assam, 9 seats out of the total 12 seats were bagged by the Indian National Congress (INC).

2nd Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1957 results, winners list: Once again in the 1957 Lok Sabha elections conducted by the Election Commission of India, the Indian National Congress managed to retain its 1952 success story. The oldest political party in the country managed to bag 296 seats out of the total 490 seats of the Lok Sabha. INC won more than 5 crore votes and secured 47.78% majority in the 1957 general elections. While in Assam, Indian National Congress (INC) swept the general elections 1957 by winning 9 seats out of the total 12 Lok Sabha seats. Independent won 1 seat while the other two seats were bagged by PSP.

In Assam, the total voter turnout was recorded to be 46.14%. 35 candidates including both men and women filed their nominations for the 2nd general elections in Assam to compete for the 12 Lok Sabha seats. Indian National Congress candidates, Tewari Dwarika Nath and Laskar Nibaran Chandra from Cachar, Hynniewta, Hoover from Autonomous Districts (ST), Basumauari, Dharanidhar Devi, Rani Manjula from Goalpara, Bhagavati, Bijoy Chandra from Darrang, Kataki, Liladhar from Nowgong, Ahmed Mofida from Jorhat, Prafulla Chandra Barua from Sibsagar and Hazarika, Jogendra Nath from Dibrugarh won the general elections in 1957 in Assam.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has come to an end and the exit poll results show that BJP is likely to retain its power once again.