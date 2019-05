2nd Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi: In the second general election, Delhi had 4 constituencies— New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Outer Delhi and Delhi Sadar and Congress had triumph all 4.

2nd Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi in 1957: Following the provisions of the Constitution of India, the 2nd Lok Sabha election took place after 5 years to the first Lok Sabha election. People of the country voted for the second time from February 24 to June 9, 1957. New Delhi or the national capital, a union territory, has always been in the limelight for the political activities and revolutionary moments. In the second general election, Delhi had 4 constituencies— New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Outer Delhi and Delhi Sadar. This time Congress repeated the success story in a better manner as it won all 4 seats of Delhi.

Radha Raman won the Chandni Chowk seat with a margin of 14397 votes, Brahm Perkash bagged Delhi Sadar seat with 15600 vote margin and Naval Prabhakar clinched the Outer Delhi seat by the difference of 2875 votes. While Sucheta Kripalani, who switched to Congress from Kisan Majdoor Praja Party (KMPP), regained the power with the support of 53814 electors of the New Delhi constituency.

By the time, there were 494 seats in the house from 403 constituencies. Confused? 91 constituencies had elected 2 members in the 1957 election, while remaining seats had 312 representatives. However, the multi-seat constituency formula was abolished before the next election. Under the strong leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress regained the power with 371 seats out of 494. The vote share of the party was increased from 45.0% to 47.8%. The Communist party had emerged as the second largest front, while 42 seats were won by the independent candidates in 1957 election which is a record in India’s election history till now.

Interestingly the first incident of booth capturing was also recorded in the same election. As per the reports, the malfunctioning was reported from Rachiyahi in Begusarai’s Matihani assembly seat.