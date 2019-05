The second general election was another mammoth task for the Election Commission because the reorganisation of states in 1956 had made it bit strenuous for the polling body to conduct elections smoothly as the reorganisation brought its own set of challenges. There were four national parties i.e, the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Praja Socialist Party, and the Bharatiya Jan Sangh while there were over 50 regional or state parties that were looking forward to its candidature in the election.

The Indian National Congress (INC) won the second general elections as well. In 1957 the seats to be filled were around 494, and the Congress won a whopping 371. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was once again reinstated as the Prime Minister of India. Communist Party of India emerged as the main opposition party at that time. Interestingly, 19 per cent votes were won by independent candidates which was quite an unusual factor given Congress’s stronghold in the country and the fact that India was undergoing its second general election only.

There were 17 states that had gone for elections, given the country’s reorganisation process. If one analyzes state-wise, Madhya Pradesh had 16 parties out of which 4 were the national parties, followed by state and independent parties. It had 27 constituencies for 36 seats. The voter turnout in MP was 36.77 per cent. The Indian National Congress (INC) had won 35 out of 36 seats while HMS (Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha) had won only 1 seat.

Prominent Congress candidates who won from MP were Vijaya Raje Scindia from Guna, Bagdi Maganlal Radhakishan from Hoshangabad, Bhikulal Lakhmichand from Chhindwara, Motilal Malviya Khajuraho to name a few. from Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (HMS) the only candidate who won was Brij Narain from Shivpuri.

List of candidates who won from Madhya Pradesh (Source: Election Commission)