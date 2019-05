2nd Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of the 1957 Lok Sabha polls, the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party and Socialist Party merged to form a new party, People Socialist Party (PSP). In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 3.49 crore voters were registered to voters while the total percentage of vote cast was recorded at 46.02%

2nd Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: After being in power for five years, Congress was looking forward to returning in the power during the 2nd Lok Sabha elections. The second Lok Sabha elections were held from February 24 to June 9, 1957. In 1957 Lok Sabha polls, 494 members were elected to the lower house of the Parliament of India using first past post voting system. 91 constituencies elected two members of the parliament while a single member was elected from the 312constituencies.

Ahead of the 1957 Lok Sabha polls, the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party and Socialist Party merged to form a new party, People Socialist Party (PSP). In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 3.49 crore voters were registered to voters while the total percentage of vote cast was recorded at 46.02%. 292 candidates contested the 1957 election in Uttar Pradesh on the 86 Lok Sabha seats. While the Congress won 72 constituencies, the PSP won seats while the Independent candidates won 8 seats. Both BJI and CPI won one seat each in the 2nd general elections held in 1957.

In the second general election, Congress got 46.29 per cent votes in the state, 15.34 per cent for the People’s Socialist Party, 14.79 per cent for the Jan Sangh and 1.67 per cent for the CPI. Like the first general elections, Congress formed the government with an absolute majority once again.

The party was elected to power with 406 MPs in the 494-member Lok Sabha. The Congress swept to victory with nearly five times more votes than the undivided Communist Party of India (CPI), the second largest party, at 29. Jawaharlal Nehru became the prime minister for the second time and headed the central government for the second term. This year, a lot of states also witnessed assembly elections to elect the chief minister of their state.