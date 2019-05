2nd Lok Sabha ElectionsTamil Nadu: General Elections 1957 results, winners list: The second seat Namakkal won by DMK candidate E. V. K. Sampath against Congress candidate S. R. Arumugam. The DMK was later split into the AIADMK in the 1970s.

2nd Lok Sabha Elections Tamil Nadu: General Elections 1957 results, winners list: The main party at the Centre, Congress successfully claimed their majority in the state. The result was a victory for Congress by winning 24 out of 34 seats. The main opposition CPI managed to win only 2 seats. This election also saw the rise of Third Front, a group of independent parties, won a total of 8 seats.

DMK which made its Lok Sabha debut in 1957 ended up winning only 2 seats. Founded by C.N. Annadurai, DMK successfully led its mass base in Tamil Nadu.

DMK candidate R. Dharmalingam won Tiruvannamalai parliamentary seat against Congress candidate G. Neelakantan. The second seat Namakkal won by DMK candidate E. V. K. Sampath against Congress candidate S. R. Arumugam. The DMK was later split into AIADMK in the 1970s. The two Dravidian parties continue to ally with the Congress or the other national level party in successive elections till today.

The CPI was led by M. Kalyanasundaram who claimed two seats in the Lok Sabha elections 1957. Meanwhile, it was Congress who stayed in power at the Centre with the help of other national parties like Communist Party of India, All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh and Praja Socialist Party. In fact, the total number of 15 political parties is the lowest number of parties to have ever contested in the Lok Sabha elections in the country.