3rd Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi in 1962: This was the time when Congress chief and 3 times Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru died and Gulzari Lal Nanda, followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri became Prime Minister of the country.

3rd Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi in 1962: The 3rd Lok Sabha Election was held in 1962 and it was another landslide victory for the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The polling was held from February 19 to 25 and it was the last election for Pandit Nehru as he passed away in the same year on May 27. Gulzarilal Nanda became action Prime Minister for 13 days before Lal Bahadur Shastri took over the charge as Prime Minister on 9 June 1964.

Unfortunately, Shastri Ji also passed away on January 11, 1966, and Gulzari Lal Nanda again became acting Prime Minister for 13 days. Later Indira Gandhi, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh became Prime Minister on 24 January 1966.

Delhi was witnessing every up and down of the Indian politics closely. Unlike the previous two elections, each constituency elected a single member. Delhi also had an increase in the number of constituencies, now the 14,500 sq/km was divided into 5 zones— Chandni Chowk, Delhi Sadar, New Delhi, Outer Delhi and a new one Karol Bagh constituency, which was reserved for the SC candidates.

Congress had won all 5 seats of the national capital with huge margins. From Chandni Chowk seat Sham Nath won by margin of 28948 votes, Delhi Sadar seat was secured by Shiv Charan Gupta with difference of 23534 votes, 31595 extra votes were against the name of New Delhi seat candidate Mehr Chand Khanna and Braham Prakash, the third time winner, contested from the Outer Delhi seat and won by 21553 margin. While the Karol Bagh battle was won by Nawal Prabhakar with 55528 vote margin.

Congress won 361 out of 494 seats with 44.7% vote share. But in the 3rd Lok Sabha election, the winning graph moved slightly downwards as compared to previous 2 elections and the party still held more than 70% seats. The Communist and socialist parties were the main beneficiaries although some right-wing groups like Bharatiya Jana Sangh also did well.

This era was one of the toughest times for India as the county engaged in wars with China (1962 ) and Pakistan (1965). The government’s popularity was boosted after India prevailed in a war against Pakistan. But 2 fights in a couple of years had annihilated country’s economy.