3rd Lok Sabha elections 1962 Kerala: Full winners list: In Kozhikode seat, Musklim league candidate C. H. Muhammed Koya won aganist CPI candidate H. Manjunatha Rao by a low margin of 763 votes. Another close contest was witnessed in Manjeri where another Muslim League candidate Muhammad Ismail Sahib defeated Muhammad Kunju of CPI by 4,328 votes.

3rd Lok Sabha elections 1962 Kerala: Full winners list: In 1962 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India won 6 seats and emerged as the single largest party while Congress also won 6 seats and Independent candidates won 3 seats out of 20 seats. Muslim League Kerala State Committee retain its 2 seats again. The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) also claimed 1 seats in this election. Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) failed to claim a single seat in the election.

The CPI recorded 35.5% votes. The MUL claimed 4.5% votes while Congress claimed 34.3% votes. The total turnout was registered 70.5%.

In Mavilekaraseat, Congress candidate Achuthan defeated his rival candidate Kodiyan by a margin of 7,288 votes.

