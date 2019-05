3rd Lok Sabha elections 1962 Rajasthan: Rajasthan had 1,03,27,596 registered voters in 1962 dividing into 53,73,858 male and 49,53,738 female voters. A total of 54,15,561 voters turned out to cast their ballots for 111 candidates who were fighting for 111 seats. As many as 60 candidates did not get enough vote to save their deposits.

3rd Lok Sabha elections 1962 Rajasthan: The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Rajasthan Lok Sabha elections in 1962 winning 14 seats, Swatantra Party bagged three, Bharatiya Jana Sangh one, Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad (RRP) one and independent candidates got three seats. It was for the second and last time that RRP candidate got a ticket to enter the third Lok Sabha. It was a right-wing party established by Swami Karpatri in 1948. It supported the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country. The party does not exist today as it merged into Jana Sangh.

The prominent candidates who won were Tan Singh of RRP won Barmer, Unkar Lal of Jana Singh won Kotah, Kesar Lal of SP won Sawai Madhopur, Dhuleshwar of Congress won Udaipur and Kashi Ram won Alwar as an independent candidate.

In absence of opposition at the Centre, the Congress registered a decisive victory with its face Jawaharlal Nehru returning to the prime ministerial post. After Nehru’s death in 1964, Gulzarilal Nanda became the prime minister until Congress elected Lal Bahadur Shastri. Nanda again was sworn in as the PM in 1966, following the death of Shashtri.

Currently, Rajasthan now sends 25 lawmakers to the parliament after every five years like other states and plays an eminent role in government formation at the Centre. In terms of a number of seats, the desert state stays at number 9 with Andhra Pradesh as both the states have 25 parliamentary seats. The 25 seats in Rajasthan are divided into categories: four SC’s, three ST’s and rest General.