3rd Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1962 results, winners list: Just like in the previous two elections in 1951 and 1957, the Indian National Congress once again managed to bag 361 seats out of 494 sweeping the general elections of 1962 for the third time in a row. In Assam, the total number of Lok Sabha seats were 12 out of which 9 were bagged by the Indian National Congress (INC). The Congress once again managed to win a majority in the state of Assam in the Lok Sabha Elections in 1962. Bimala Prasad Chaliha became the Chief Minister in 1962.

In the 3rd Lok Sabha Elections in Assam, 2607519 number of voters cast their votes to choose their leaders. The total turn out in 1962 general elections in the state was recorded to be 52.75%. The polling was conducted at 5814 poll centres. While at the centre the total voter turnout was 55.4%. However, there was a downfall of 13.1% in the voter turnout than in the previous general elections in 1957.

