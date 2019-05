3rd Lok Sabha Elections Tamil Nadu: General Elections 1962 results, winners list: During the Congress years, Tamil Nadu has subsequently grown and flourished. In 1962 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won 31 seats out of 41 seats in Tamil Nadu. This would mark the last time, that Congress had won majority seats in the state, without the help of allies

Being an important state, Tamil Nadu is very integral to the national mainstream, with its 39 MPs often deciding which party will rule Centre. The two main regional parties, DMK and AIADMK, have alternately ruled Tamil Nadu since 1967, with no national party has been able to gain the traction to form a government in the State. During the Congress years, Tamil Nadu has subsequently grown and flourished. In 1962 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won 31 seats out of 41 seats in Tamil Nadu. This would mark the last time, that Congress had won majority seats in the state, without the help of allies. After the defeat of Congress in 1967 in Tamil Nadu, Congress sought help and allied with local parties to get seats in the state.

Congress won 31 seats while other parties including CPI won 2, DMK 7 and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won 1. The vote percentage claimed by Congress was 45.26% with a whipping vote share of 5,623,013. The DMK had 18.64% vote percentage in the state with a vote share of 2,315,610.

U. Muthuramalingam Thevar, leader of All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won the Aruppukkottai parliamentary seat against Congress candidate Arumugasami by more than 19,000 votes.

It is worth to mention here that it was Congress-led government in Tamil Nadu when midday meal scheme was introduced in schools was later expanded by AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and is now implemented all over the country, and is the reason why eight out of 10 Tamilians are literate.