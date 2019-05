3rd Lok Sabha Elections 1962 Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, the seats won by the Congress and the Praja Socialist Party saw a gradual decrease in 1962 Lok Sabha elections. A total of 443 candidates contested for the 86 Lok Sabha seats in the third Lok Sabha polls. A total of 3.66 crore voters were registered from the state while the total voting percentage recorded from the stage was 51.02.

3rd Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The third Lok Sabah elections, held from February 19 to February 25, 1962, came up with the third consecutive win for Jawarharlal Nehru-led Indian National Congress (INC). From third general elections onwards, each constituency elected a single member to the Lok Sabha. Like the second Lok Sabha polls, 494 members were elected to the lower house of the Parliament of India. Within 10 years of the Congress rule, people had become unsatisfied with the party and the incumbency factor was seen in the results of the election.

In Uttar Pradesh, the seats won by the Congress and the Praja Socialist Party saw a gradual decrease in 1962 Lok Sabha elections. A total of 443 candidates contested for the 86 Lok Sabha seats in the third Lok Sabha polls. A total of 3.66 crore voters were registered from the state while the total voting percentage recorded from the stage was 51.02. The number of seats had fallen from last year’s election for the Congress as it had won only 62 seats compared to 72 it won in 1957 Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, the Jansangh won 7, Independent Party 3, CPI 2, Praja Socialist Party 2 and Socialist won one seat in the third general elections. The regional parties including, the Republican Party and the Hindu Mahasabha had won 3 and 1 seats respectively. The Independent candidates managed to win 5 Lok Sabha seats in the states.

The total vote cast percentage for the Congress was recorded at 38.20 per cent, Praja Socialist Party 10.34 and Independent Party got 5.04 per cent of the votes.

No party was successful to emerge as a prominent opposition party since 1962 while parties including the CPI, the Jan Sangh, and the Praja Socialist Party were trying to strengthen their foundation in the nation.

Apart from this, the third Lok Sabha witnessed a number of changes after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru on May 27, 1964. Soon after his death, Gulzarilal Nanda became action Prime Minister for 13 days, before Lal Bahadur Shastri who took over the Prime Minister post on June 9, 1964. However, Nanda again became acting Prime Minister again for 13 days following Shastri’s death on 11 January 1966.

It was then when Indira Gandhi, Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh became the first women Prime Minister on 24 January 1966.